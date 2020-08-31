News Notes: Masks now required for all Llano ISD students on campus, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every student who attends Llano Independent School District must now wear masks on campus.

Previously, the district only required students 10 and older to have on face coverings when they’re at school. Despite the rule change, there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 on any Llano campus.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the state’s latest case numbers as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes:

