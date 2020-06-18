Texas Cases | Central Texas Cases | COVID-19 Case Tracker | Latest News | Stay-at-home Resources | Restaurants Map | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a News Tip

News Notes: Masks now required, but is there a fine for not wearing one in Austin?

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning today, all Austin businesses that provide services directly to the public must now require employees and customers to wear masks.

Mayor Steve Adler announced the plan Thursday.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss the changes and when masks are not required.

The other stories discussed during the latest KXAN Live News Notes include:

  • Hay County is now tackling more the 900 COVID-19 cases. County leaders point to packed rivers, protests and crowded bars as a reason for the spike in cases.
  • Gov. Greg Abbott is warning bars that their liquor licenses are in jeopardy if they don’t follow social distancing and capacity rules.
  • There will be no KXAN Live News Notes for Friday June 19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss