News Notes: Masks now required, but is there a fine for not wearing one in Austin?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Beginning today, all Austin businesses that provide services directly to the public must now require employees and customers to wear masks.
Mayor Steve Adler announced the plan Thursday.
Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss the changes and when masks are not required.
Other stories discussed include:
- Hay County is now tackling more the 900 COVID-19 cases. County leaders point to packed rivers, protests and crowded bars as a reason for the spike in cases.
- Gov. Greg Abbott is warning bars that their liquor licenses are in jeopardy if they don’t follow social distancing and capacity rules.
