News Notes: ‘Live PD’ deleted footage of man’s in custody death, plus other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The network behind the popular show “Live PD” confirmed that it deleted footage showing a man’s death in policy custody last year.

A&E released a statement Tuesday saying it got rid of video of Javier Ambler’s arrest and death from the “Live PD” crews were with Williamson County deputies at the time, saying investigators hadn’t asked it to share the video.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss why a public records rule known as the “dead suspect loophole” kept information about Ambler’s death from being shared after more than a year.

