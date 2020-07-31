News Notes: Lawyer identifies man who shot & killed Austin protester, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An attorney identified the driver who shot and killed a man during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin.
Attorney Clint Broden said in a statement Thursday night that his client Daniel Perry shot Garrett Foster in self-defense.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that information about the deadly shooting as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The Cedar Park City Council agreed to censure one of its own members after he made critical comments on social media about teachers concerned about working during the pandemic.
- Austin Public Health is not lowering the risk level for the area despite a reduction in hospital admissions from COVID-19.
- The City of Austin is testing algae at Auditorium Shores for dangerous toxins that could be harmful to dogs.