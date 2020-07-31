News Notes: Lawyer identifies man who shot & killed Austin protester, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An attorney identified the driver who shot and killed a man during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin.

Attorney Clint Broden said in a statement Thursday night that his client Daniel Perry shot Garrett Foster in self-defense.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that information about the deadly shooting as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: