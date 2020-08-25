News Notes: Laura strengthens to Category 1 hurricane in Gulf of Mexico, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the storm keeps moving through the Gulf of Mexico, Laura has now strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane, packing sustained winds of 75 mph.
The latest forecast shows Laura becoming a major hurricane, which is defined as a Category 3 or higher, when it makes landfall in the next 24 to 48 hours.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the storm’s track as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The Census Action Team for Austin-Travis County is now teaming up with several local organizations to get more people to fill out the 2020 census.
- The new superintendent at the Austin Independent School District said the district will encourage, not require, teachers to step on campus and teach virtually while in the classroom.
- Fewer Texans are in the hospital battling COVID-19, as the state reports more than 5,000 people are hospitalized.