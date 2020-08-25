News Notes: Laura strengthens to Category 1 hurricane in Gulf of Mexico, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the storm keeps moving through the Gulf of Mexico, Laura has now strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane, packing sustained winds of 75 mph.

The latest forecast shows Laura becoming a major hurricane, which is defined as a Category 3 or higher, when it makes landfall in the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the storm’s track as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: