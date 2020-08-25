News Notes: Laura strengthens to Category 1 hurricane in Gulf of Mexico, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the storm keeps moving through the Gulf of Mexico, Laura has now strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane, packing sustained winds of 75 mph.

The latest forecast shows Laura becoming a major hurricane, which is defined as a Category 3 or higher, when it makes landfall in the next 24 to 48 hours.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the storm’s track as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

  • The Census Action Team for Austin-Travis County is now teaming up with several local organizations to get more people to fill out the 2020 census.
  • The new superintendent at the Austin Independent School District said the district will encourage, not require, teachers to step on campus and teach virtually while in the classroom.
  • Fewer Texans are in the hospital battling COVID-19, as the state reports more than 5,000 people are hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss