News Notes: Labor union for AISD employees wants school to start after Labor Day, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Education Austin, the labor union representing teachers and other employees in the Austin Independent School District, published a list of demands for AISD leadership before the proposed school year begins Aug. 18.

The union does not want school to start until Sept. 8, and it does not want any in-person teaching until at least mid-November.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses this development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: