News Notes: It’s time to go vote, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The polls for the primary runoff election opened at 7 a.m. The big question is how will voting work during the COVID-19 pandemic?

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses that story and these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

  • Wait times and locations: Where can you usually expect the longest and shortest wait times?
  • Mobile morgues coming to Travis County. Leaders say this is just a precaution.
  • The City of Austin may cut the Austin Police Department’s budget, we’ll take a closer look at what that $11,000,000 decrease looks like for the department.

