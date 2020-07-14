News Notes: It’s time to go vote, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The polls for the primary runoff election opened at 7 a.m. The big question is how will voting work during the COVID-19 pandemic?
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses that story and these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Wait times and locations: Where can you usually expect the longest and shortest wait times?
- Mobile morgues coming to Travis County. Leaders say this is just a precaution.
- The City of Austin may cut the Austin Police Department’s budget, we’ll take a closer look at what that $11,000,000 decrease looks like for the department.