News Notes: Hurricane Laura now a Category 3 storm headed toward Texas, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane Laura is now a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 mph. Hurricane Laura is expected to get even stronger in the next 12 hours before making landfall along the Texas/Louisiana coast.

Governor Greg Abbott says Texans along the Gulf Coast need to be prepared and evacuate now.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses that development, as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: