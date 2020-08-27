News Notes: Hurricane Laura causes damage near Texas-Louisiana border, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hurricane Laura made landfall on the Louisiana coast, not far from the Texas border, and caused damage to buildings.
The storm proved to be historic in its intensity, as it became the first hurricane in more than 150 years to come ashore as a Category 4.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the storm as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Meteorologist David Yeomans and other KXAN News crew members rode out the storm in Vinton, Louisiana, about 10 miles from the eye of the storm.
- Texas is now getting close to 600,000 cases of COVID-19.
- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in downtown Austin.