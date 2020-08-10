News Notes: How school year will begin for several districts in central Texas, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The new school year begins this week for several districts in Central Texas, and each is approaching the reopening in different ways because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss some of the district’s plans to start instruction, as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The Texas Department of State Health Services added more than 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as 116 more deaths.
- Members of the Austin City Council will begin the process Tuesday of adopting a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, and the key item for discussion will be an effort to redirect funding from the police department.
- The Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund reopens Monday with an easier application process to provide financial assistance to local musicians struggling during the pandemic.