News Notes: How long Texas voters have to register for Nov. election, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The country is recognizing Tuesday as National Voter Registration Day, which is raising awareness that Texans have until Oct. 5 to register to vote in the November election.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses important information about how to register as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Flooding from Tropical Depression Beta caused more than a hundred cars to be stranded on roads throughout the Houston area.
- President Donald Trump tweeted that he plans to announce his nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court this Saturday.
- The Austin Independent School District released a video showing students and parents what they can expect when children are allowed to return to campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic.