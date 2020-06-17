News Notes: Hotline launched to set up COVID-19 testing, other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Travis County nears a thousand active cases of COVID-19, public health leaders are trying to make testing more available to people.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that people can now call the nursing hotline at 512-972-5560 to complete a symptoms assessment and schedule a test.

The other stories discussed during the latest KXAN Live News Notes include:

