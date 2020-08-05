News Notes: Hospitalizations from COVID-19 plateau after 2 weeks of declines, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health experts in Austin-Travis County are sharing concerns about new average hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the area because they reached a plateau after two consecutive weeks of declines.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss where the numbers stand now as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Austin Public Health is recommending the schools reopen at 25% capacity when it’s safe to hold classes in person again.
- Austin police are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of a beloved ice cream vendor.
- Isaias may no longer be a tropical storm, but millions are dealing with the destruction it caused along the East Coast of the U.S.