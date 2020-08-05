News Notes: Hospitalizations from COVID-19 plateau after 2 weeks of declines, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health experts in Austin-Travis County are sharing concerns about new average hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the area because they reached a plateau after two consecutive weeks of declines.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss where the numbers stand now as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss