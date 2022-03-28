AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite how picturesque the weather might appear at first glance in Austin, the conditions could make wildfires quickly burn out of control.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through the evening Monday for most of Central Texas, meaning the warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds could lead to an increased risk of fire danger. However, the latest forecast shows a chance for severe weather emerging mid-week.
In addition to sharing the latest on weather conditions, the following stories are also discussed in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- An online fundraiser launched to assist a Round Rock woman who’s not only facing a serious cancer diagnosis but is also trying to repair her home damaged by last week’s tornado.
- A decision could come within days about whether the Food and Drug Administration will authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot.
- A fireball appeared live on a KXAN weather camera in Georgetown during a weekend evening newscast.
- Comedian Chris Rock will not pursue charges against Will Smith after the actor slapped him Sunday during a shocking moment at the Academy Awards.