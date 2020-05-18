News Notes: Gyms welcome back customers & more top stories to know for May 18 in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gyms and office buildings in Texas can reopen after weeks of being closed because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will explain which exercise facilities are reopening their locations Monday and the safety precautions that those businesses will be taking now.
They’ll also discuss the following stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to possibly announce another round of reopenings for businesses in the state, including bars.
- San Saba County reported its first case of coronavirus.
- An Austin man walked for 24 hours to raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank.