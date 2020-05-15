News Notes: Gyms prepare to reopen & other top stories for May 15 in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gym owners and their employees are preparing for their exercise facilities to reopen Monday, as the next phase of the governor’s reopening plan goes into effect.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will catch you up on the requirements that gyms will have to follow to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as talk about other top stories that they think you should know about right now.

Here’s everything they’ll mention during the latest KXAN Live News Notes video: