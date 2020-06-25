News Notes: Governor suspends elective surgeries again in Travis County, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new executive order Thursday morning that he said will help increase hospital capacity in Texas, as new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are rising at record levels.

The order once again suspends hospitals from doing elective surgeries. However, this only applies to facilities located in the four most populous counties in the state: Travis, Bexar, Dallas and Harris counties.

