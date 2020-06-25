COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

News Notes: Governor suspends elective surgeries again in Travis County, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new executive order Thursday morning that he said will help increase hospital capacity in Texas, as new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are rising at record levels.

The order once again suspends hospitals from doing elective surgeries. However, this only applies to facilities located in the four most populous counties in the state: Travis, Bexar, Dallas and Harris counties.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss