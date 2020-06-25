News Notes: Governor suspends elective surgeries again in Travis County, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new executive order Thursday morning that he said will help increase hospital capacity in Texas, as new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are rising at record levels.
The order once again suspends hospitals from doing elective surgeries. However, this only applies to facilities located in the four most populous counties in the state: Travis, Bexar, Dallas and Harris counties.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The three largest medical systems in the Austin area released information Wednesday about how full their hospital beds are amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
- The intensive care unit at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, the largest medical center in the world, could be full by the end of the day.
- A child care center in southwest Austin experienced a cluster of COVID-19 cases.
- Saharan dust is blowing into Texas and creating stunning sunrises and sunsets here in the Austin area.