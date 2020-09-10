News Notes: Gov. Abbott pursues another plan to support police funding, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will announce Thursday afternoon that he will propose a new law to support police funding in communities across the state.
This unspecified proposal is yet another way that the governor is going after recent decisions by the Austin City Council. Abbott already threatened to bring forward legislation that would freeze property taxes in cities that “defund police” and expressed interest in bringing the Austin Police Department under state control.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss a pledge the governor is launching as well as these stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- City leaders are considering moving police officers out of the department’s headquarters in downtown Austin.
- The Texas Municipal Police Association launched a billboard campaign in response to Austin City Council cuts to police funding.
- Regarding the spread of COVID-19, the Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting that the average rate of positive test results is about 7.5%.
- Austin’s Paramount Theatre will reopen Friday by showing a classic film on the big screen.