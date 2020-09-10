News Notes: Gov. Abbott pursues another plan to support police funding, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will announce Thursday afternoon that he will propose a new law to support police funding in communities across the state.

This unspecified proposal is yet another way that the governor is going after recent decisions by the Austin City Council. Abbott already threatened to bring forward legislation that would freeze property taxes in cities that “defund police” and expressed interest in bringing the Austin Police Department under state control.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss a pledge the governor is launching as well as these stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

