News Notes: Gov. Abbott floats idea of state overseeing Austin police, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is considering a plan to consolidate the Austin Police Department within the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Lawmakers would ultimately need to pass it during the upcoming legislative session, which means it could take shape as soon as next year.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the state’s latest case numbers for COVID-19 as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes:

