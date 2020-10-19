News Notes: Fanfare over Capital Metro opening new station in downtown Austin, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The opening of a new station in downtown Austin created much fanfare for Capital Metro.

The first train drove into the station Friday morning, and the agency reported completion of the new facility happened months ahead of schedule and came under budget.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses the development as well as these other top stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss