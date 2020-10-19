News Notes: Fanfare over Capital Metro opening new station in downtown Austin, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The opening of a new station in downtown Austin created much fanfare for Capital Metro.
The first train drove into the station Friday morning, and the agency reported completion of the new facility happened months ahead of schedule and came under budget.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses the development as well as these other top stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Texas reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths and a rising positivity rate on Sunday.
- The Austin Latino Coalition held a vigil this weekend to honor the 227 Latino Austinites who died from COVID-19.
- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reported it did not issue any suspensions in the Austin area even though many bar owners in Hays and Williamson Counties reopened for the first time in weeks.