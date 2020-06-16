News Notes: Downtown street mural declares ‘Black Austin Matters,’ other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new street mural on Congress Avenue in downtown Austin declares that “Black Austin Matters.”
Crews painted those words in large yellow letters overnight between Sixth and Ninth Streets. The project is a partnership with Capitol View Arts, the Austin Justice Coalition and several city departments.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the following stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Gov. Greg Abbott may be asked during a news conference Tuesday about the possibility of allowing communities experiencing surges in COVID-19 cases to tighten restrictions.
- A group representing Austin-area restaurants will do its own contact tracing and implement stricter guidelines to protect customers from the coronavirus.
- Travis County commissioners are considering a measure Tuesday that would charge people who refuse to wear masks in county buildings with trespassing.