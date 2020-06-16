News Notes: Downtown street mural declares ‘Black Austin Matters,’ other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new street mural on Congress Avenue in downtown Austin declares that “Black Austin Matters.”

Crews painted those words in large yellow letters overnight between Sixth and Ninth Streets. The project is a partnership with Capitol View Arts, the Austin Justice Coalition and several city departments.

