News Notes: Death toll from COVID-19 approaches 18K in Texas, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of Texans who have died from COVID-19 is approaching 18,000.
The state’s latest numbers show that another 48 people died Sunday from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which brings the total to more than 17,500 since the pandemic began.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that sobering development as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes:
- People living in El Paso now have a curfew in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has also led to the state turning a convention center into a hospital.
- The family of a man who died in the custody of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is now suing the county.
- The Senate will vote Monday night to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court despite Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to delay it.
- More than 6 million Texans have gone to the polls with one more week left to cast a ballot early.
- An Austin teenager competed in the U.S. Women’s Championship in chess.