News Notes: Death toll from COVID-19 approaches 18K in Texas, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of Texans who have died from COVID-19 is approaching 18,000.

The state’s latest numbers show that another 48 people died Sunday from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which brings the total to more than 17,500 since the pandemic began.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that sobering development as well as these other stories in KXAN Live News Notes: