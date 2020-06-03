News Notes: COVID-19 testing encouraged for protesters, other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anyone who gathered in Austin to protest the death of George Floyd is encouraged to sign up for COVID-19 testing, according to the Austin Public Health director.

Stephanie Hayden made that recommendation during a virtual news conference Wednesday morning when she and other health officials spoke about the area’s ongoing response to the coronavirus.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that announcement along with other top stories to know.

Here are the stories discussed during the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

