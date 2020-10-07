News Notes: COVID-19 sidelines school sports teams in Austin area, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cases of COVID-19 and possible exposure to the virus are temporarily sidelining sports teams at schools in the Austin area.
The football and volleyball teams at Stony Point High School in Round Rock are under quarantine for two weeks after five students and one staff member tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Additionally, the Pflugerville Independent School District is meeting Wednesday to discuss rescheduling two games after a coach at Weiss High School got COVID-19.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Chelsea Moreno share updates about those case clusters as well as discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Texas saw an increase in new COVID-19 cases when the state reported more than 3,800 new cases Tuesday.
- The first and only vice presidential debate happens in Utah Wednesday evening, as Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris discuss issues like the ongoing pandemic.
- The president of the University of Texas at Austin created a committee to decide if the school song “The Eyes of Texas” is racist.
- The Austin City Limits Music Festival returns Friday with a three-day lineup of virtual performances.