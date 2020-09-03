News Notes: Could bars reopen this month? COVID-19 positivity rate keeps dropping, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since June, the average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Texas dipped below 10%.

Gov. Greg Abbott previously said the state would need to fall below that threshold before talking about reopening certain businesses, like bars. He is expected to discuss reopening plans at some point next week.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss the state’s latest case numbers as well as the following stories in KXAN Live News Notes:

