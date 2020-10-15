News Notes: Cleanup underway after someone defaced voting mural in downtown Austin, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A colorful mural in downtown Austin will soon read “Your Vote is Your Voice” again.

People went out Thursday to clean off the red paint that someone used to deface the mural on South Lamar Boulevard from the HOPE Campaign.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree talks about the community effort to address the vandalism as well as discusses the following stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

