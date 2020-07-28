News Notes: City of Austin, police may face legal action from Mike Ramos’ family, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The attorney for Mike Ramos’ family says they may take legal action against the City of Austin and its police department.

This statement came after police released the body and dash camera footage showing the moment when police shot and killed Ramos in April.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan share what the lawyer for the officer involved has to say now. They will also discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: