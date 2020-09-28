News Notes: City leaders hear encore to support struggling Austin musicians, latest headlines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders will hear an encore to provide more financial support for Austin artists and music venues.

Musicians are rallying Monday outside Austin City Hall with that specific demand, as City Council members find out Tuesday if the city manager identified additional money to help in that regard.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that story as well as shares more information on the following stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: