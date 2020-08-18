News Notes: Cedar Park city leaders plan to increase funding for police, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders in Cedar Park are saying the hours-long standoff that ended Monday should serve as an example of why the police department needs funding.
Rather than take money from the police, the city’s mayor said Cedar Park plans to add about half a million dollars for the department into the new budget.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that proposal as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The Texas Rangers are now leading the investigation into a nearly 18-hour standoff between Cedar Park police and a man who shot three officers and held his family members hostage.
- Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce a new funding proposal for police after the Austin City Council’s recent budget vote.
- The third leading cause of death in the U.S. is now COVID-19, as more than 173,000 Americans have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- The first day of virtual learning is happening Tuesday for school districts in Bastrop, Dripping Springs, Hutto and Mason.
- A local high school student’s passion for cooking is helping people struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.