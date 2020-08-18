News Notes: Cedar Park city leaders plan to increase funding for police, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City leaders in Cedar Park are saying the hours-long standoff that ended Monday should serve as an example of why the police department needs funding.

Rather than take money from the police, the city’s mayor said Cedar Park plans to add about half a million dollars for the department into the new budget.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that proposal as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

