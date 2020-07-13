News Notes: Burnet searches for new police chief candidate amid protests, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Burnet will need to look for another candidate to become its police chief after the mayor announced Monday that Sean Mannix took his name out of consideration.
Protesters gathered outside Burnet City Hall with Greg Kelley, whose wrongful conviction came after an investigation by Cedar Park Police Department, which Mannix previously served as police chief.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will discuss that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Austin City Council will get its first look Monday at the city manager’s proposed budget, which could face significant cuts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Board of Trustees at the Austin Independent School District will begin interviewing candidates for a new superintendent this week.
- The city is warning dog owners about Lake Bird Lake that possible blue-green algae may make the water unsafe for dogs to swim in or drink.
- KXAN viewers helped raise about $246,000 and donated more than 1,000 fans to the Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive last week.