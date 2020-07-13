News Notes: Burnet searches for new police chief candidate amid protests, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Burnet will need to look for another candidate to become its police chief after the mayor announced Monday that Sean Mannix took his name out of consideration.

Protesters gathered outside Burnet City Hall with Greg Kelley, whose wrongful conviction came after an investigation by Cedar Park Police Department, which Mannix previously served as police chief.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will discuss that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: