News Notes: Budget proposals could redirect $150 million from Austin police, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If amendments to the current budget proposal are ultimately approved, they could redirect as much as $150 million from the Austin Police Department.
Wednesday marks the start of three days of budget discussions by the Austin City Council, and members should have a finalized plan by the end of the week after reviewing their own suggested changes in funding.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss these additional stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The new school year for the Austin Independent School District begins virtually on Sept. 8, then families will have to choose whether they’d like permanent in-person or remote learning for their children.
- Researchers at the University of Texas are now lowering their projection for the number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.
- Joe Biden will make his first appearance Wednesday with Sen. Kamala Harris after announcing that she will be his running mate.
- An Austin musician working to prepare healthy meals for people experiencing homelessness is now inviting others to help in an effort called Free Lunch ATX.