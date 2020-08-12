News Notes: Budget proposals could redirect $150 million from Austin police, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If amendments to the current budget proposal are ultimately approved, they could redirect as much as $150 million from the Austin Police Department.

Wednesday marks the start of three days of budget discussions by the Austin City Council, and members should have a finalized plan by the end of the week after reviewing their own suggested changes in funding.

