News Notes: Breakdown of election results from Texas runoffs, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Democrats now know which candidate will take on Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the general election in November.

Decorated veteran MJ Hegar will become the Democrats’ nominee in the U.S. Senate race after State Sen. Royce West conceded following the election Tuesday.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan will share those election results as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

