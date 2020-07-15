News Notes: Breakdown of election results from Texas runoffs, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Democrats now know which candidate will take on Republican Sen. John Cornyn in the general election in November.
Decorated veteran MJ Hegar will become the Democrats’ nominee in the U.S. Senate race after State Sen. Royce West conceded following the election Tuesday.
In the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- José Garza defeated incumbent Margaret Moore Tuesday in the Democratic runoff for the Travis County district attorney’s race.
- A runoff is needed to fill the Texas Senate seat for District 14, as Sarah Eckhardt and Eddie Rodriguez received enough vote to prompt another election.
- Texas reported a record high number Tuesday of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
- Austin’s top doctor issued an emergency order stating that schools should not reopen for in-person classes until after Sept. 7.