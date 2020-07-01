News Notes: Austin’s top doctor implores people to stay home due to COVID-19 spike, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top doctor in Austin-Travis County implored people to once again stay home as much as possible because the skyrocketing numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are reaching a “critical phase. “

Dr. Mark Escott, the area’s interim health authority, also said during a briefing Wednesday that he asked for the federal government’s help to set up a temporary hospital in several weeks at the Austin Convention Center.

