News Notes: Austin’s top doctor discourages trick-or-treating because of COVID-19, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders from Austin Public Health warn against going trick-or-treating or attending parties on Halloween because of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, said people in central Texas need to shake their pandemic fatigue because of projections that cases will dramatically increase in the weeks ahead.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that story as well as these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: