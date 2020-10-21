News Notes: Austin’s top doctor discourages trick-or-treating because of COVID-19, other stories

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leaders from Austin Public Health warn against going trick-or-treating or attending parties on Halloween because of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally.
Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin-Travis County, said people in central Texas need to shake their pandemic fatigue because of projections that cases will dramatically increase in the weeks ahead.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that story as well as these others in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The total number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 hit 118 Tuesday in the Austin metro area, which is the highest since Sept. 8.
- Police officers across the state are mourning the death of a veteran police officer killed in a shooting Tuesday in Houston.
- A big drop in temperatures is expected to arrive in central Texas after this weekend.