News Notes: Austin-Travis County work to staff field hospital, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and Travis County are now using staffing agencies to help hire healthcare workers for the new field hospital opening next week.

Local leaders said the Austin Convention Center will be able to care for up to 1,500 low-risk patients when it’s turned into a temporary hospital on July 21.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that update as well as these other stories during the latest KXAN Live News Notes: