News Notes: Austin-Travis County work to staff field hospital, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin and Travis County are now using staffing agencies to help hire healthcare workers for the new field hospital opening next week.
Local leaders said the Austin Convention Center will be able to care for up to 1,500 low-risk patients when it’s turned into a temporary hospital on July 21.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that update as well as these other stories during the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- More than 3,400 people statewide have now died after contracting COVID-19, including 294 in central Texas alone.
- The Texas Education Agency is expected to release more information Thursday on its fall learning plan for schools to deal with the pandemic.
- Benchmark Research is looking for people in Austin to participate in clinical trials for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
- People in the Austin area spotted the Comet NEOWISE streaking across the night sky.