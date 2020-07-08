News Notes: Austin Public Health sets up another neighborhood COVID-19 testing site, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is setting up another neighborhood testing site for COVID-19 in a more under-served area of the city.

The new location will be at Givens Park on July 13. Others are already open at two Austin libraries: the Southeast and Little Walnut Creek branches. Testing sites are also happening in the Dove Springs and Rundberg areas.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

  • City leaders and health experts warn that Austin is nearing stage five of the risk chart because of the rising number of hospitalizations from COVID-19.
  • The union president for Austin educators will ask teachers to stay home this fall as part of an effort to offer only online classes during the pandemic.
  • KXAN and Family Eldercare are hosting a summer fan drive to help people stay cool this summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss