News Notes: Austin Public Health sets up another neighborhood COVID-19 testing site, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is setting up another neighborhood testing site for COVID-19 in a more under-served area of the city.
The new location will be at Givens Park on July 13. Others are already open at two Austin libraries: the Southeast and Little Walnut Creek branches. Testing sites are also happening in the Dove Springs and Rundberg areas.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- City leaders and health experts warn that Austin is nearing stage five of the risk chart because of the rising number of hospitalizations from COVID-19.
- The union president for Austin educators will ask teachers to stay home this fall as part of an effort to offer only online classes during the pandemic.
- KXAN and Family Eldercare are hosting a summer fan drive to help people stay cool this summer.