News Notes: Austin Public Health sets up another neighborhood COVID-19 testing site, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is setting up another neighborhood testing site for COVID-19 in a more under-served area of the city.

The new location will be at Givens Park on July 13. Others are already open at two Austin libraries: the Southeast and Little Walnut Creek branches. Testing sites are also happening in the Dove Springs and Rundberg areas.

