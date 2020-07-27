News Notes: Austin police set to release Mike Ramos shooting video, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People will finally see a new perspective this week on the deadly shooting of Mike Ramos back in April.
Austin police released video Monday at 11 a.m. The video could add context to the department’s use of deadly force. Officers shot Ramos after they said he attempted to drive away from them.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan discusses these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Memorials are now forming across Austin honoring the life of a Black Lives Matter protester shot and killed this weekend.
- Hospitalizations from COVID-19 keep decreasing in the Austin metro area.
- Hurricane Hanna left behind damage after hitting the Texas coast this weekend.