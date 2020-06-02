News Notes: Austin police injure protesters, other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department opened investigations to look into the use of force after officers injured at least three protesters during the weekend protests downtown.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that the Austin City Council and Office of Police Oversight will hold an emergency meeting Thursday to talk about police shooting protesters with less lethal rounds.

