News Notes: Austin police HQ vandalized & other top stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A cleanup is happening at the downtown headquarters for the Austin Police Department after someone vandalized the building Thursday.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree show the damage from the red paint thrown all over the front of the building. It’s still unclear who carried out the vandalism.
Besides the vandalism, here are the other stories highlighted in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The University of Texas at Austin announced that the fall semester will begin on Aug. 26 and will wrap up before Thanksgiving.
- The Austin City Council is considering a plan to keep high-risk workers at home through the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Saxon Pub on South Lamar announced that it would not reopen Friday at 25% capacity because it wouldn’t make enough to pay musicians, staff members and utilities.
- KXAN is now partnering with the Central Texas Food Bank to raise $1 million to benefit that organization.