News Notes: Austin ISD students can return to campus in October, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some students who attend Austin Independent School District can return to campuses starting on Oct. 6.
Students are currently set to start the school year with online learning on Sept. 8. The district said it will ask families throughout September if they want to send their children back in-person or keep learning online.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss the state’s latest case numbers as well as the following stories in KXAN Live News Notes:
- The state is reporting the average positivity rate at just over 10%, which could be a good thing for bar owners.
- The University of Texas athletics department announced $13 million in cuts, which included layoffs.
- Austin Regional Clinic is making it so that people don’t even have to exit their cars to get a flu shot.
- A story to make you smile: watch how a local pilot put a ring on it while soaring above Spicewood.