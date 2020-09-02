News Notes: Austin ISD students can return to campus in October, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some students who attend Austin Independent School District can return to campuses starting on Oct. 6.

Students are currently set to start the school year with online learning on Sept. 8. The district said it will ask families throughout September if they want to send their children back in-person or keep learning online.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss the state’s latest case numbers as well as the following stories in KXAN Live News Notes:

