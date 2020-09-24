News Notes: Austin ISD receives at least 780 staff medical waiver requests, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District received at least 780 medical waivers from staff requesting to keep working remotely, the superintendent announced Thursday.

AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde added that the district has approved about a third of those.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Chelsea Moreno and Will DuPree will provide an update on the district’s plans to return to in-person learning as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: