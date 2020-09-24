News Notes: Austin ISD receives at least 780 staff medical waiver requests, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District received at least 780 medical waivers from staff requesting to keep working remotely, the superintendent announced Thursday.
AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde added that the district has approved about a third of those.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Chelsea Moreno and Will DuPree will provide an update on the district’s plans to return to in-person learning as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Protests happened in Austin Wednesday night after a Kentucky grand jury did not indict one officer for the killing of Breonna Taylor. Some who were there told us they wanted to stand in solidarity with Louisville.
- Austin Public Health leaders said they’re concerned about a “twindemic” with flu and coronavirus infections.
- More guidance from the state could come Thursday for nursing homes since they’re allowed to loosen restrictions on visitation rules.
- Public pools are set to reopen Saturday in the Austin area.