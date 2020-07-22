News Notes: Austin ISD names finalist for superintendent job, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The board of trustees at the Austin Independent School District announced their finalist to become the new superintendent.
Stephanie Elizalde, the chief of schools for Dallas ISD, received the support from seven board members Tuesday, while two abstained from the vote. She could take over for Paul Cruz on Aug. 31.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- State health officials reported nearly 11,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas, which is a record number of hospitalizations.
- The City of Austin will provide more than $17 million to give to renters impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Austin’s top doctor would like education leaders to prioritize getting younger students back to school first.