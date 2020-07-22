News Notes: Austin ISD names finalist for superintendent job, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The board of trustees at the Austin Independent School District announced their finalist to become the new superintendent.

Stephanie Elizalde, the chief of schools for Dallas ISD, received the support from seven board members Tuesday, while two abstained from the vote. She could take over for Paul Cruz on Aug. 31.

