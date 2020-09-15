News Notes: Austin ISD moves up return date for in-person classes, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is moving up its first day of classes back on campus.
Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said pre-K and kindergarten students will now return on Oct. 5, a day earlier than the district previously planned to bring students back.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that change as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The Austin Fire Department sent firefighters to help with the impending response from Hurricane Sally along the Gulf Coast as well as the massive wildfires burning in California.
- Temporary bike lanes along Congress Avenue are becoming permanent, protected bike lanes.
- The 15th annual HAAM Day is going virtual Tuesday to benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.