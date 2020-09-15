News Notes: Austin ISD moves up return date for in-person classes, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is moving up its first day of classes back on campus.

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said pre-K and kindergarten students will now return on Oct. 5, a day earlier than the district previously planned to bring students back.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss that change as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss