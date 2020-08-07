News Notes: Austin ISD delays start of school year to Sept. 8, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students who attend the Austin Independent School District will not start school until Sept. 8.
That decision by the board of trustees came after a lengthy meeting that began Thursday evening and went until early Friday morning. The first four weeks of school will also be held online.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss what other actions the district is pursuing to protect people from COVID-19, as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- A survey sent to parents by Austin ISD found that 70% planned for their children to return to campuses.
- The average for new coronavirus hospital admissions in Austin remains under 40 new admissions per day.
- A joint meeting Friday with the Austin City Council and the Capital Metro Board of Directors will move the Project Connect proposal closer to appearing on the ballot in November.
- A local company is asking artists to submit T-shirt designs with the famous “Keep Austin Weird” phrase to raise money for local COVID-19 relief efforts.