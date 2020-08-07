News Notes: Austin ISD delays start of school year to Sept. 8, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students who attend the Austin Independent School District will not start school until Sept. 8.

That decision by the board of trustees came after a lengthy meeting that began Thursday evening and went until early Friday morning. The first four weeks of school will also be held online.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree and Amanda Dugan discuss what other actions the district is pursuing to protect people from COVID-19, as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes: