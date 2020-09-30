News Notes: Austin ISD could lose $50 million based on lower attendance numbers, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A leader from the Austin Independent School District warned that lower enrollment and decreased daily attendance numbers could result in a funding loss of almost $50 million.
The district’s chief business officer said Tuesday night that if enrollment does not improve, the district could lay off an estimated 232 teachers and staff members.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Will DuPree discusses that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- More than 400 teachers at Austin ISD are waiting to find out if they can stay virtual instead of returning to in-person classes on Monday.
- The Austin City Council will decide Thursday whether to approve more than $15 million in relief funding for music venues, legacy businesses and child care.
- The Austin Parks Foundation will release the top name choices for the new train coming to Zilker Park next summer.