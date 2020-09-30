News Notes: Austin ISD could lose $50 million based on lower attendance numbers, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A leader from the Austin Independent School District warned that lower enrollment and decreased daily attendance numbers could result in a funding loss of almost $50 million.

The district’s chief business officer said Tuesday night that if enrollment does not improve, the district could lay off an estimated 232 teachers and staff members.

