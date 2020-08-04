News Notes: Austin ISD board considers pushing start of school year, other stories to know

KXAN Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The board of trustees for the Austin Independent School District will vote Thursday to approve a waiver to ask the Texas Education Agency to extend virtual learning.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the reasons that the school board may take this action as well as highlight these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss