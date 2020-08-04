News Notes: Austin ISD board considers pushing start of school year, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The board of trustees for the Austin Independent School District will vote Thursday to approve a waiver to ask the Texas Education Agency to extend virtual learning.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss the reasons that the school board may take this action as well as highlight these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- Gov. Greg Abbott talked with KXAN about leaving the decisions on reopening school buildings during the pandemic with local school districts.
- Travis County reported 335 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which is the highest daily total since July 21.
- The Austin Public Safety Commission is recommending additional funding and resources for Austin-Travis County EMS in the city’s new budget.
- A new project in downtown Austin aims to provide people experiencing homelessness with cold water and a mask as they navigate the pandemic.