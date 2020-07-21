News Notes: Austin Convention Center field hospital not opening yet, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Convention Center is apparently ready to serve as a temporary hospital, but local health leaders said it will not open Tuesday as initially announced.

They said there are not enough patients in our local hospitals to warrant opening it yet.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:

