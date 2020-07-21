News Notes: Austin Convention Center field hospital not opening yet, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Convention Center is apparently ready to serve as a temporary hospital, but local health leaders said it will not open Tuesday as initially announced.
They said there are not enough patients in our local hospitals to warrant opening it yet.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree discuss that development as well as these other stories in the latest KXAN Live News Notes:
- The athletic director at UT Austin said he anticipates only 50% of fans at games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The City of Austin detected toxic algae in Lady Bird Lake again, prompting a warning for people not to let their dogs swim or drink the water.
- A new political action committee is pushing for major voting reforms in Austin.
- KXAN is partnering with animal shelters across central Texas to find homes for animals in need through the Clear the Shelters effort.