News Notes: Austin closes outdoor hangouts to slow COVID-19 spread, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two of Austin’s most popular outdoor hangouts are now off limits to the public.

Barton Springs and Deep Eddy pools are closed until further notice, as the city takes additional steps to help stop the growing spread locally of the novel coronavirus.

In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree explain in the latest KXAN Live News Notes what other actions are being taken to protect people: