News Notes: Austin closes outdoor hangouts to slow COVID-19 spread, other stories to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two of Austin’s most popular outdoor hangouts are now off limits to the public.
Barton Springs and Deep Eddy pools are closed until further notice, as the city takes additional steps to help stop the growing spread locally of the novel coronavirus.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree explain in the latest KXAN Live News Notes what other actions are being taken to protect people:
- Austin announced the closure of all city parks and other facilities during the Fourth of July weekend.
- At least seven cities across central Texas enacted their own mask requirements for people going into public spaces, like businesses.
- Construction workers top the list of 14 COVID-19 clusters being investigated at Travis County businesses.
- The University of Texas at Austin will require masks and reduce capacity for lectures as part of its plan for students and staff members returning for the fall semester during the ongoing pandemic.