News Notes: Austin City Council votes on police reform resolutions, other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin City Council are voting on several resolutions Thursday to reform the city’s police department.
These proposals include cutting new officer positions from next year’s budget and putting forward clear goals to end any racial disparity in traffic stops and zero deaths at the hands of officers.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree will discuss these other stories during KXAN Live News Notes:
- As demonstrations in Austin and around the country against police brutality continue, one specific call for policy change has been gaining a great deal of traction on social media: the #8CANTWAIT campaign.
- KXAN talked for the first time to the father of Javier Ambler, who died when Williamson County deputies arrested him last year in Austin.
- The Austin City Council and the Capital Metro Board approved the plan calling for new light rail lines in the city.