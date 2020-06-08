News Notes: Austin City Council members propose police reforms, other stories to know in less than 5 minutes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin City Council are proposing restrictions to police use of the force after some of the officers’ response during recent protests over the death of George Floyd.
One of their proposals includes banning the use of tear gas, rubber bullets and bean bag rounds on protesters.
In a video lasting less than five minutes, Amanda Dugan and Will DuPree explain that this plan also proposes a ban on choke-holds and shooting at people who flee.
Additionally, the other stories addressed in the latest KXAN Live News Notes include:
- Mourners will have a chance to view George Floyd’s casket during a six-hour service Monday at a Houston church.
- Thousands attended a peaceful march and rally Sunday in Austin that began at Huston-Tillotson University.
- Austin Public Health would like anyone who attended recent protests to sign up for free COVID-19 testing whether they show symptoms or not.
- The first 100 degree days are expected to happen Monday and Tuesday.